Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 66,546 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the period.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.