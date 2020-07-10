Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 185,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 146,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of RRD opened at $1.18 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.