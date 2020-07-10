Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $394,000 Position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Bel Fuse worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

