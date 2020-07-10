Noah Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,121 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOAH. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Noah by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Noah by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Noah by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Noah by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.41. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $40.18.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

