Twitter Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 354,940 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical volume of 37,750 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Group raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,439. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.