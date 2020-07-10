HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of HBT Financial worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $11.45 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.98 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.