Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

