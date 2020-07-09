Old Port Advisors Purchases 315 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $431,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.