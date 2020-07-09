Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $404,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

