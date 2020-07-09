Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,636,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

