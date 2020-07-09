DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.