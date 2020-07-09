Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $47,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

