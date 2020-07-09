8,909 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Dell by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Dell by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE DELL opened at $54.15 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

