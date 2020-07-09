Private Trust Co. NA Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.