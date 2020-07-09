Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.04 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $404,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $404,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Bangor Savings Bank Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Bangor Savings Bank Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp
DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $47,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co.
Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $47,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co.
IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co.
IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report