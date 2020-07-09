Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.04 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

