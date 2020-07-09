Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $359.51

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $359.51 and last traded at $358.69, with a volume of 5966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day moving average is $301.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $215,726,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,143 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 256.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $127,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

