Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $359.51

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $359.51 and last traded at $358.69, with a volume of 5966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.21.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day moving average is $301.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $215,726,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,143 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 256.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $127,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
