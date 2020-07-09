Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.91

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 51025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,510 shares of company stock worth $2,962,494 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after buying an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after acquiring an additional 382,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.