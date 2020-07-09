Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.88

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.88 and last traded at $119.85, with a volume of 4246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Saia by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Saia by 12,487.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 402,979 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

