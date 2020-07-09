Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,841,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,149,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $256,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,071,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
