Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,841,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,149,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $256,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,071,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

