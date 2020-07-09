Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,567,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.