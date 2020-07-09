Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,567,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp
4,223 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.
4,223 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.
Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Fulton Bank N. A. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR
Fulton Bank N. A. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report