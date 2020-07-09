4,223 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

