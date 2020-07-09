4,223 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.83. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp
4,223 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.
4,223 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.
Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc
Fulton Bank N. A. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR
Fulton Bank N. A. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co.
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report