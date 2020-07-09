Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 192.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

