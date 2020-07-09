Fulton Bank N. A. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $60.00.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 19.77%. Equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

