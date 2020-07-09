Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,033,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CMS Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,088,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in CMS Energy by 43,250.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 802,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

