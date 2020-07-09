Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

