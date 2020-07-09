Ellevest Inc. Buys 527 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,604,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,035,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

