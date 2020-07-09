HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 416,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

