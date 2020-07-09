Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

NYSE:BMO opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

