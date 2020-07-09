APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 207,170 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

BMO opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

