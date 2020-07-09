Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 250 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

