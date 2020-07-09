8,838 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.