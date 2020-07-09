Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 683 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

