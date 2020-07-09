TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

