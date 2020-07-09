Old Port Advisors Takes $245,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after buying an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after buying an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MU opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
