DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

