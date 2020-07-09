Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,577 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Vectrus worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vectrus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 256,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 250,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vectrus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

