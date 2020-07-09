Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

