Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 86,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.