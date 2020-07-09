Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

