Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of MarineMax worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,936 shares of company stock worth $2,924,900. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

