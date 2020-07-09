HighTower Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,853,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 161,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of WH opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

