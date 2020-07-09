Ellevest Inc. Buys 665 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 797,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 720,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 413,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 304,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 659,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 290,430 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBKC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $79.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

