Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Rises By 12.1%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Big Lots stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

