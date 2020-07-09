Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Rises By 12.1%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Big Lots stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
