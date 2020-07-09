HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $56.00

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. Rises By 12.1%
Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. Rises By 12.1%
HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics Price Target to $56.00
HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics Price Target to $56.00
Chubb Price Target Cut to $114.00
Chubb Price Target Cut to $114.00
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Legend Biotech Corporation to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts
Legend Biotech Corporation to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts
CVS Health Corp Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank
CVS Health Corp Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report