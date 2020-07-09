HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $56.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

