Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

