Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of FCX opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after acquiring an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

