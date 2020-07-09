Legend Biotech Corporation to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.94) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.94) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

PCVX opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

