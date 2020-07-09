CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

