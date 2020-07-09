General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.98 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

