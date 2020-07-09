Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.48.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

